Euro 2024: Phil Foden leaves England’s 2024 camp, returns to UK

Manchester City forward, Phil Foden, has temporarily left England’s European Championship camp due to a pressing family matter.

The Football Association (FA) which announced Wednesday, didn’t however, provide details of the matter.

The FA emphasized that the Manchester City player’s departure is temporary.

This development raises the possibility that Foden could rejoin the team in Germany ahead of England’s round-of-16 match in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

This incident echoes a similar situation from the 2022 World Cup when Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling flew home following a break-in at his home.

Sterling returned in time for the quarter-final against France, coming on as a second-half substitute.

Foden, 24, has been a key player for England, starting all three of their group-stage matches in Germany.

He was supported by family members during England’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday. Foden has been a crucial part of Gareth Southgate’s squad, playing on the left side of an attacking midfield trio behind central striker Harry Kane.

The talented midfielder was recently honored with the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Player of the Year award for the 2023-2024 season, securing 42 percent of the votes after helping Manchester City secure their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Foden has earned 37 caps for England, scoring four goals. His potential return to the squad will be eagerly anticipated as England prepares for the knockout stages of the tournament.

