JUST IN: Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu loses mother

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has announced the passing of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu.

According to the governor, she died peacefully on Thursday morning.

“My siblings and I announce, with deepest regret and total submission to the will of the Almighty, the passing into glory of our adorable, dutiful and ever dotting mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu, this morning. She died peacefully in her sleep,” Akeredolu announced in a tweet on Thursday.

“Though saddened and by the departure of Maami, the one Abiyamo we knew, we are consoled with the knowledge that, even as she transits to eternity, she will be guided by the strong hands of the angels of the light in which she dwelt during her eventful and fruitful sojourn on the terrestrial plane.

“Maami rest in perfect peace.

“Burial announcement will be made by the family.”