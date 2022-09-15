Oyetola congratulates APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore at 65

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Adegboyega Oyetola, Osun State governor, has congratulated the Osun former deputy governor and national secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Christopher Iyiola Omisore, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

Oyetola described the party’s scribe as a thoroughbred politician and seasoned technocrat whose impact on the nation’s democracy and good governance cannot be quantified.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, acknowledged the selfless services to humanity and the philanthropic gesture of the Ife-born politician as manifested in the testimonials of the countless number of people who had in one way or the other benefitted from his benevolence and kindness.

He expressed gratitude to the frontline politician for his relentless efforts and tremendous contributions to the development of the State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“We are indeed proud of you and your significant achievements, first as former Deputy Governor, member and Principal Officer of the National Assembly and current National Secretary of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress.

“You have exuded the rare virtues and permanently registered the mantra of Omoluabi ethos in the hearts of the people, particularly the young ones.

“I am pleased to identify with you and celebrate the goodness and mercy of God in your life.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Osun, I join numerous number of people across the globe to celebrate you. We pray God to continue to shower His blessings on you”, the statement reads in part.