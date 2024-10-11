A Federal High Court in Abuja has barred the national executive committee (NEC) and board of trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from removing Umar Damagum as the party’s acting national chair.

Peter Lifu, the presiding judge, in a judgment delivered via Zoom on Friday, ordered that aside Damagum, no other person must be recognised as the PDP national chair until the party’s convention scheduled for December 2025.

A faction of the party had earlier suspended Damagum as acting national chairman and subsequently appointed Ahmed Mohammed as his replacement.

More subsequently…