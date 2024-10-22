Connect with us

Politics

Oyinlola panel, govs to  meet Damagum, NWC today over lingering PDP crisis
Advertisement

Politics

How we found found drugs at the home of Senator Yisa Ashiru - NDLEA

Politics

2027: PDP govs gang-up against  Atiku

Politics

Obi clarifies message to Gowon 90, says Nigeria must move forward with love

Politics

Osun govt chides APC, says Adeleke not collecting security vote

Politics

Senator Oyewumi doles out grant to the aged, vulnerable, widows in Osun West 

Politics

Gov Fubara matches Sanwo-Olu, approves N85,000 minimum wage for Rivers workers

Politics

Gov Adeleke meets Umahi, seeks FG's intervention in federal roads in Osun 

Politics

Peter Obi criticises Tinubu's decision to send VP to Sweden while in France

Politics

Bauchi gov blasts World Bank, says FG's reforms colossal failure

Politics

Oyinlola panel, govs to  meet Damagum, NWC today over lingering PDP crisis

Published

2 hours ago

on

Oyinlola panel, govs to  meet Damagum, NWC today over lingering PDP crisis

Governors elected on the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have summoned  the acting National Chairman of the party, Amb Umar Damagum, the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu and others to   an important  meeting today (Tuesday).

The meeting comes  ahead of the planned National Executive Committee session scheduled for Thursday.

At the meeting, the Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led reconciliation committee it is  believed, will  brief the party’s National Working Committee on its findings and potential recommendations.

Addressing journalists after meeting with the PDP National Assembly caucus in Abuja, Oyinlola disclosed the role he was expected to play at the meeting.

He said, “As part of our assignment as members of the National Reconciliation Committee, we scheduled to meet members of the National Assembly to share their experiences and understand what is causing the dwindling fortunes of our party politically.

“We’ve had useful discussions, and I believe we have gathered suggestions that will help unite our party and make it formidable.

“That’s what this evening’s discussions were about. One obvious thing is that for any party to enter into a political battle and win, it must be united. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

The former Osun State governor also assured that the party was fine-tuning strategies ahead of the Ondo State governorship election.

He said the party was also moving to reconcile aggrieved party chieftains to ensure that it had a united front.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fresh facts have emerged which shows that ex-Senate President, David Mark, former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, and the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Dr Emmanuel Agbo, have emerged as favourites to replace the embattled acting national chairman of the party.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *