PDP faction appoints Ahmed Mohammed as new acting national chairman

The integrity faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Friday announced the appointment of Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the party’s new acting National Chairman.

This comes amid the crisis rocking the main opposition party.

The National Working Committee, led by acting National Chairman Umar Damagum, had earlier on Friday, suspended National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade SAN and National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba for alleged anti-party activities.

Shortly after, another faction of the NWC, through a statement from Ologunagba, announced the suspension of Damagum and National Secretary Sam Anyanwu for similar reasons.

Ologunagba, representing the integrity group, stated that Mohammed’s appointment takes effect immediately and is in line with the PDP’s amended constitution from 2017.

The statement read in part “Following the suspension of His Excellency, Ambassador Illiya Damagum as the Acting National Chairman of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the appointment of Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the Acting National Chairman.

“The appointment which takes immediate effect is pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)

“The NWC calls on all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholder,s and members of our great Party to remain focused at this critical time especially as the NWC commences arrangements towards the holding of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting already scheduled for Thursday, 24th October, 2024.”