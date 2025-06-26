PDP crisis worsens as NWC rejects Damagum’s reinstatement of Anyanwu

The deepening crisis within Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reached a boiling point on Wednesday, as a fresh power tussle erupted over the reinstatement of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary. The drama has thrown the party into further disarray, exposing fault lines between powerful interest blocs and raising concerns over its ability to remain a viable alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a move he claimed was prompted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), acting PDP National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, announced the reinstatement of Anyanwu. He cited the Supreme Court’s position and INEC’s directive that the party must reflect the proper legal signatories, particularly ahead of the upcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.

However, the decision has triggered immediate backlash within the party hierarchy, with over half of the National Working Committee (NWC) members repudiating the move, branding it illegal and a violation of the PDP constitution. In a joint statement, prominent NWC members, including Deputy National Chairman (South), Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, and Acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, insisted that Damagum lacked the authority to override resolutions previously passed by the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The root of the controversy lies in a long-standing battle over the National Secretary position. Senator Anyanwu, who left his post in 2023 to contest the Imo State governorship election, was replaced by Sunday Ude-Okoye, nominated by the party’s South-East caucus. However, Anyanwu’s camp—heavily backed by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike—insists he was never formally removed.

Following a Supreme Court ruling presumed to have favoured Anyanwu, INEC reportedly advised the PDP to regularise its correspondence and electoral documents to reflect the original signatories elected at the last convention, including Anyanwu. Acting Chairman Damagum, citing electoral deadlines and party stability, decided to act swiftly, even at the risk of further inflaming internal tensions.

But NWC members opposed to Anyanwu argue that only the NEC has the constitutional authority to decide on such matters, and the 100th NEC meeting slated for June 30 must be allowed to make a final pronouncement. They maintain that the resolution of the previous NEC meeting remains binding and warned against any attempt to circumvent it.

Adding fuel to the fire, Wike—an influential figure behind Anyanwu—lashed out at Damagum, accusing him of ignorance and overreach. Speaking at a public event, the FCT Minister dismissed the notion that Anyanwu needed to be “reinstated” or “directed” to resume duty.

“Anyanwu has been working,” Wike declared. “He is not Damagum’s appointee. You don’t direct a constitutionally elected officer to resume work. That’s a demonstration of ignorance of the law.”

Wike also expressed dismay that the PDP had to seek INEC’s guidance to implement a Supreme Court verdict. “Why would a party go to a regulatory agency to learn how to obey a Supreme Court judgement?” he queried, suggesting the party leadership had abdicated its responsibility and fallen into ridicule.

Advertisement

Party Deputies Back Damagum, Appeal for Unity

In contrast, a coalition of Deputy NWC members rallied behind Damagum, praising him for showing restraint and respect for judicial authority. In a statement, they urged feuding factions to “jaw-jaw, not war-war,” insisting that internal battles only weaken the party’s prospects.

“We salute Damagum for obeying the Supreme Court and INEC,” the statement read. “This is a test of leadership and commitment to democracy. We must resolve our issues as a family.”

They also credited top leaders like Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed, Senator Abba Moro, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki for their behind-the-scenes efforts to mediate the impasse.

Bode George: Only NEC Can Decide

Former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George, weighed in with a constitutional interpretation that appears to cut through the political theatre. He maintained that while INEC’s request must be heeded for documentation purposes, the real decision on Anyanwu’s fate rests with the NEC.

“You cannot remove or reinstate a national officer like Anyanwu without NEC,” George said. “INEC wants clarity because they’ve been receiving conflicting letters signed by different persons. But the resolution must come from NEC, not individual NWC members or Damagum alone.”

George’s comments further exposed the dysfunction within PDP’s leadership—where multiple letters bearing different signatures are creating confusion even at INEC, the very body charged with regulating elections.

Akpabio and Shehu Sani: Tinubu Wants a Strong Opposition

Advertisement

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), meanwhile, is watching with interest. Senate President Godswill Akpabio, representing President Bola Tinubu at a recent infrastructure event, mocked the PDP and Labour Party over their internal chaos.

“President Tinubu is sad,” Akpabio said. “He wants a vibrant opposition. But what we’re seeing in PDP and Labour is tragic. They’re imploding.”

Former lawmaker Shehu Sani echoed this, urging opposition parties to stop blaming Tinubu for their woes. “It is irresponsible to blame the president for problems you created yourself,” Sani said on Channels TV. “A divided opposition can’t hold the government accountable.”

The PDP crisis goes beyond a mere personnel dispute. With the party set to hold a national convention later this year and jostling already underway for the 2027 presidential ticket, control of strategic party positions—especially the national secretary—has become a proxy battle for influence and alignment.

Analysts warn that unless the PDP swiftly resolves its internal contradictions and builds consensus around core leadership positions, it may face an existential crisis in the next electoral cycle. The infighting is also providing the ruling APC with a strategic advantage: a fragmented opposition unable to present a united front.

With the expanded caucus meeting scheduled for June 30 now emerging as a make-or-break moment, all eyes are on whether PDP can mend fences or risk sinking deeper into irrelevance.