PDP state chairmen back Damagum, disown Abdurahman’s faction ahead of convention

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took another turn on Thursday as the Forum of State Chairmen declared firm support for Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and dismissed the faction led by Abdulrahman Mohammed as illegitimate.

In a communiqué issued after a meeting of the 29 state chairmen, the forum insisted that Damagum remains the party’s only lawful national leader under the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“The Forum dissociates itself completely from the purported Abdurahman leadership and states categorically that the PDP has only one National Chairman, His Excellency Umar Damagum,” the statement read.

The chairmen also praised what they described as a productive working relationship among the National Working Committee (NWC), the PDP Governors’ Forum chaired by Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed, and the Board of Trustees led by Senator Adolphus Wabara.

They warned that the party would no longer tolerate acts of disloyalty or internal sabotage, directing state chapters to immediately invoke disciplinary provisions against members working against unity.

“The Forum emphasizes the critical importance of discipline within the Party and calls on all State Chapters to apply relevant sanctions against erring members whose conduct undermines cohesion and the collective interest of the PDP,” the communiqué stated.

Looking ahead to the party’s national convention, the chairmen urged all recognised delegates to participate actively in electing a credible and loyal National Working Committee, stressing that the process must reflect internal democracy and transparency.

The forum pledged unwavering support to the national leadership and vowed to work towards rebuilding public confidence in the opposition party.

“The Forum reaffirms its commitment to the unity, progress, and electoral success of the PDP across all levels and will continue working closely with the national leadership to strengthen internal democracy and reposition the Party,” it added.