Connect with us

Politics

PDP state chairmen back Damagum, disown Abdurahman's faction ahead of convention
Advertisement

Politics

PDP crisis deepens as faction names Ohuabunwa BoT chairman, dissolves Wabara leadership

Politics

Judgment set for November 20 in Nnamdi Kanu terrorism case

Politics

2026: Adeleke not joining ADC, says spokesperson

Politics

EU Deploys Nearly 700 Observers to Monitor Anambra Governorship Election

Politics

Tinubu swears in Bernard Doro, Kingsley Udeh as ministers as FEC resumes after four months

Politics

Tinubu says Nigeria will defeat terrorism as U.S. pressure mounts over alleged Christian persecution

Politics

US to cut flight capacity as shutdown worsens

Politics

VIDEO: Trump insists Christians are being 'slaughtered' in Nigeria, vows to take action

Politics

Tension as US weighs military options in Nigeria as Trump escalates genocide claims

Politics

PDP state chairmen back Damagum, disown Abdurahman’s faction ahead of convention

Published

3 hours ago

on

PDP state chairmen back Damagum, disown Abdurahman's faction ahead of convention

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took another turn on Thursday as the Forum of State Chairmen declared firm support for Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and dismissed the faction led by Abdulrahman Mohammed as illegitimate.

In a communiqué issued after a meeting of the 29 state chairmen, the forum insisted that Damagum remains the party’s only lawful national leader under the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“The Forum dissociates itself completely from the purported Abdurahman leadership and states categorically that the PDP has only one National Chairman, His Excellency Umar Damagum,” the statement read.

The chairmen also praised what they described as a productive working relationship among the National Working Committee (NWC), the PDP Governors’ Forum chaired by Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed, and the Board of Trustees led by Senator Adolphus Wabara.

They warned that the party would no longer tolerate acts of disloyalty or internal sabotage, directing state chapters to immediately invoke disciplinary provisions against members working against unity.

“The Forum emphasizes the critical importance of discipline within the Party and calls on all State Chapters to apply relevant sanctions against erring members whose conduct undermines cohesion and the collective interest of the PDP,” the communiqué stated.

Looking ahead to the party’s national convention, the chairmen urged all recognised delegates to participate actively in electing a credible and loyal National Working Committee, stressing that the process must reflect internal democracy and transparency.

The forum pledged unwavering support to the national leadership and vowed to work towards rebuilding public confidence in the opposition party.

“The Forum reaffirms its commitment to the unity, progress, and electoral success of the PDP across all levels and will continue working closely with the national leadership to strengthen internal democracy and reposition the Party,” it added.

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (147) #UBA (179) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (399) Alex Otti (613) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (996) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (105) Dapo Abiodun (187) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (172) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (302) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (143) PDP (179) Peter Obi (672) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (105) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement