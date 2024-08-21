Nobody can intimidate me to resign, PDP chair, Damagum vows

Ambassador Umar Damagum, the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has vehemently stated that no one can pressure him into stepping down from his position.

Damagum who spoke at the ongoing inauguration of the National Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committees, chaired by Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Tom Ikimi respectively, said the criticisms he has faced only enhanced his popularity, and he is even considering running for the presidency due to this increased recognition.

He expressed frustration with individuals who lack knowledge of the National Working Committee operations yet spread misinformation to the public, but declared: ” Let me send a message to everyone talking about Damagum this, Damagum that – I cannot be intimidated. The more you mention me, the more popular I become.”

The PDP has been dealing with internal disputes both before and after the 2023 elections.

Damagum, who is said to have the backing of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has been repeatedly blamed by party members for contributing to the ongoing crisis.

