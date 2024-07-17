JUST IN: Court affirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate in Edo

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday affirmed Asue Ighodalo as the authentic governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

Justice James Omotosho, in suit CS/469/24, held that Mr Ighodalo was duly nominated at the primaries of the PDP on February 22, 2024, which was held in Benin City.

He consequently dismissed challenges filed against his nomination by his political rival and former deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu.

The judgment overturns an earlier judgment that voided his nomination as candidate.

Mr Ighodalo scored 577 votes to defeat Mr Shaibu and 10 other aspirants.

