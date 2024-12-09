The 2024 Edo Governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Benin City, the state capital, has held its inaugural session ahead of pre-hearing sittings.

The chairman of the three-member panel, Justice Wilfred Kpochi said he observed the atmosphere in the courtroom was calm and sought the cooperation of counsel, to ensure it remains to achieve seamless proceedings.

The counsel to the petitioners and respondents promised to approach their duties with professionalism.

Representatives of other bodies including the police and DSS assured the tribunal they have made provisions to ensure a secure environment around the court’s premises.

The tribunal has seven petitions before it challenging INEC’s declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo as winner of the September 21 governorship election.

One of the petitioners, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Asue Ighodalo who came second in the September 21 election and the chairman of the party’s state caretaker committee, Tony Aziegbemi were in court for the inaugural session.

The governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo was however absent from the session.

The PDP candidate had come second while the candidate of the Labour Party, Olumide Akpata came third in the results of the September 21, 2024 governorship election declared by INEC on Sunday 22nd September.