Anioma Progressive Union Ghana writes Ned Nwoko, backs Anioma State creation

The Anioma Progressive Union (APU), Ghana Chapter, has written to Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North to express support for the quest for the creation of Anioma State out of the present Delta State.

In a letter to Nwoko by its leader, Mr. Marshall Ebielim Ikemefuna, the union said Anioma State creation will drive in the Anioma/Igbo perspective into the larger nation called Nigeria.

“We have been observing with keen interest your approach towards the Anioma Agenda and for the first time, we can say that someone has gotten it right, the Late Chief Dennis Osadebe (Ojiba of Asaba) and BIC Ijoma( Aboh) of blessed memory will smile at you from their graves,” the letter shared by Nwoko via his X handle, @Prince_NedNwoko, reads.

“Senator your call for our independent state as Ndi Anioma will not only end our identity crises but a unity of purpose to drive in the Anioma/Igbo perspective into the larger nation called Nigeria.

“Senator there will be challenges in its actualization, discordant voices will be heard but don’t get distracted, the Anioma Progressive Union Ghana Chapter is working with you to support and drive home this agenda through our media channels and platforms to gain the needed attention by having a community spread within the Anioma enclaves. I want to encourage you to remain resolute in this course and never to back down on this. Your solace in this, is that our generation and generation to come will remember that it was you that champion the creation of Anioma State. Posterity will be kind to you.

“The Anioma Progressive Union would love to have you in Ghana to address our members who are also from various communities in Anioma.

