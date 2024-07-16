Connect with us

Politics

Anioma Progressive Union Ghana writes Ned Nwoko, backs Anioma State creation
Advertisement

Politics

Abia to hold LG elections after studying S'Court ruling, to pay N45k wage award to workers

Politics

Elites involved in illegal mining facilitate release of arrested foreign culprits - Defence Chief

Politics

Trump picks 39-year-old JD Vance who once called him an id**t as running mate

Politics

Rwanda’s Kagame set to extend 24-year rule, wins fourth term with 99 percent of vote

Politics

Court orders Aminu Ado-Bayero to stop parading as Emir of Kano

Politics

You can't take baby from the mother, LG autonomy can’t work — Fayose

Politics

Govs plot to subvert Supreme Court on LG autonomy

Politics

Olubadan: Gov. Makinde drops bombshell on new laws over traditional stool

Politics

Gunman 'aims shot' at Donald Trump during  Pennsylvania rally

Politics

Anioma Progressive Union Ghana writes Ned Nwoko, backs Anioma State creation

Published

54 seconds ago

on

Anioma Progressive Union Ghana writes Ned Nwoko, backs Anioma State creation

The Anioma Progressive Union (APU), Ghana Chapter, has written to Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North to express support for the quest for the creation of Anioma State out of the present Delta State.

In a letter to Nwoko by its leader, Mr. Marshall Ebielim Ikemefuna, the union said Anioma State creation will drive in the Anioma/Igbo perspective into the larger nation called Nigeria.

“We have been observing with keen interest your approach towards the Anioma Agenda and for the first time, we can say that someone has gotten it right, the Late Chief Dennis Osadebe (Ojiba of Asaba) and BIC Ijoma( Aboh) of blessed memory will smile at you from their graves,” the letter shared by Nwoko via his X handle, @Prince_NedNwoko, reads.

News continues after this Advertisement

“Senator your call for our independent state as Ndi Anioma will not only end our identity crises but a unity of purpose to drive in the Anioma/Igbo perspective into the larger nation called Nigeria.

“Senator there will be challenges in its actualization, discordant voices will be heard but don’t get distracted, the Anioma Progressive Union Ghana Chapter is working with you to support and drive home this agenda through our media channels and platforms to gain the needed attention by having a community spread within the Anioma enclaves. I want to encourage you to remain resolute in this course and never to back down on this. Your solace in this, is that our generation and generation to come will remember that it was you that champion the creation of Anioma State. Posterity will be kind to you.

“The Anioma Progressive Union would love to have you in Ghana to address our members who are also from various communities in Anioma.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (200) #Boko Haram (130) #UBA (164) Access bank (211) Ademola Adeleke (259) Alex Otti (441) Atiku Abubakar (272) Babajide Sanwo-olu (159) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (705) Buhari (144) CBN (491) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (130) Dapo Abiodun (121) dollar (137) EFCC (129) Fidelity Bank (94) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (110) Gboyega Oyetola (334) Godwin Emefiele (241) Godwin Obaseki (81) GTBank (180) INEC (97) IPOB (118) Labour Party (133) Muhammadu Buhari (229) naira (161) NGX (122) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (145) NNPC (174) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (231) Olusegun Obasanjo (110) Osun State (141) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (510) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (223)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement