BY EMEKA EJERE

For failing to meet the cash reserve ratio (CRR), targets, a number of commercial banks in the country have been debited a whopping sum of N1.4 trillion by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According toNairametrics this information came from sources within the sector.

It was gathered that from the list of affected banks, Zenith Bank ranked the highest with about N355.9 billion while FBNH and UBA came second and third with N208 billion and N204 billion respectively.

More will come on this as events unfold..