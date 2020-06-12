By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As Nigerians mark June 12 Democracy Day today, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Alhaji Sule Alao has congratulated Nigerians on the commemoration of the real democracy day.

Alao also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the giant step taken in recognising June 12 as the day when democracy was duly launched.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed by him, copies of which were made available to journalists in Osogbo on Friday.

Alao, a former Osun state Puublicity Secretary of SDP, noted that “the struggle for June 12 as a real democracy day that had been on since 2003 became reality, kudos must be given to President Muhammadu Buhari for making the long awaited dream a reality”

The APC Chieftain used the medium to felicitate with the governor of Osun state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola for being a part of the success story.

He equally rejoiced with the people of the state of the virtue for having Governor Oyetola at this period, saying he has proven to the people of the state the passion he has in developing the state through diverse developmental projects he embarked on.

Alao, however, urged the people of the state to continue rally support for the present administration for more dividends of democracy to thrive.