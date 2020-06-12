OBINNA EZUGWU

Valentine Ozigbo, a Nigerian business mogul, philanthropist and Anambra governorship hopeful, has called on all citizens to deepen their engagement and investment in the preservation of the country’s democracy.

Ozigbo who made the call in a statement issued by his media office Lagos on Friday, June 12 Democracy Day, acknowledged the weaknesses in the political system, but maintained that “democracy has come to stay in Nigeria”.

He also acknowledged that though the democratic experiment had not been perfect, there are still aspects of it that ought to be celebrated.

“As we celebrate another year in this democratic journey, it is only proper that we take a moment to ponder on our recent past, evaluate the present, and strategize on the future of our dear country,” Ozigbo said in part.

“In several ways, and on several fronts, we have overcome adversities and challenges. We have come out of these challenges stronger and determined to build a secure, stable, equitable, prosperous, and democratic Nigeria.”

Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and CEO of Transcorp Plc, also urged Nigerians to “look and think deep” towards rebuilding our nation “community by community”.

The respected business leader also noted that one of the biggest challenges facing the country today is economic injustice which “is threatening the foundation of our existence as one country”.

He called for leaders at all levels to take a look at the various calls for the restructuring of the country’s economic model to create a more inclusive economy that works for every Nigerian irrespective of their tribe, gender, or religion.

“That would be one right step in forging a strong, indivisible nation based on equity, fairness, and justice,” he said.

Mr. Ozigbo is also the founder of Chineto Ozigbo Foundation, a philanthropic endeavour that has provided social, community, and youth development interventions in Anambra State.

He recently resigned from his role as the top boss of Transcorp Plc to focus on a career in public service. He is one of the leading aspirants in the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial elections.