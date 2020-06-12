By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Former lawmaker, Hon. John Fasogbon has made a passionate appeal to President Mohammad Buhari to use the occasion of June 12 Democracy Day to urgently review the cases of all the victim of June 12, 1993 and pay their entitlements.

Hon Fasogbon who represented Ife federal constituency Osun State between 1992 and 1993, made the appeal in a Press Statement issued and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

He called on President Buhari to give due honour to these victim of our democracy in due course.

According to him, some of the politicians have died in abject poverty and unrest due to not being attended to by the government in terms of paying their entitlement,.

“Nothing like remuneration or severance allowance since then”, he said, emphasising that, “Our President needs to review the cases of some of us who were also the victims of the then June 12 saga who actually is the real symbol of democracy”.

Hon Fasogbon who commended the step taken by the President for conferring a post-humous award of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on the late Chief MKO Abiola, saying it is in the right position to appeal to the soul of democracy said, the President has behaved like the elders of old.

According to Fasogbon, “The problem facing this country and our nascent democracy is not uncollected with some people who have suffered sincerely and even paid with their life to make democracy to survive.

MKO and many others have died, while some are still alive in abject poverty most especially the likes of the then legislators who were elected but sacked without any benefit whatsoever”.

Fasogbon, thereby called on the President to extend his gesture to the 1992-1993 legislators who are actually the symbol of democracy.

“Our President needs to review the cases of some of us who were also the victims of the then June 12 saga who actually is the real symbol of democracy”.

“The acceptance of June 12 as the ‘Democracy day’ is in recognition of the supreme price that Abiola paid. It has elevated Abiola to the status of an international figure like Martin Luther King, who fought for justice and liberation in the United States”, Fasogbon added.