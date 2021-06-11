By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As Nigerians mark June 12 Democracy Day, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Alhaji Sule Alao, has congratulated Nigerians for the commemoration of the “real democracy day.”

Alao also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the giant step to recognise June 12 as the day democracy was duly launched.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed by him, copies of which made available to journalist in Osogbo on Friday.

According to the former Osun State Publicity Secretary of SDP, “the struggle for June 12 as the real democracy day that had been on since 2003 became reality, kudos must be given to President Muhammadu Buhari for making the long awaited dream a reality”

The APC leader also urged the federal government to intensify effort in combating insecurity bedevilling the country now, adding that, concrete effort should be made to end banditry and kidnapping.

He noted that the country has become porous now due to the criminal activities of the enemies of the progress in the country, urging the federal government to use the occasion of the democracy celebration in finding lasting solution to the insecurity in the country.

The APC Chieftain used the medium to felicitate with the governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola for being part of the success story.

He equally rejoiced with the people of the state of the virtue for having Governor Oyetola at this period, saying that he has proven to the people of the state the passion he has in developing the state through diverse developmental projects he embarked on.

Alao urged the people of the state to continue rally support for the present administration for more dividends of democracy to thrive

Alao who used the medium to welcome some PDP stalwarts in Ede North to the ruling APC , said their decision to join the progressive fold is a right step in the right direction as their coming back to APC coincided with the celebration of democracy day.

The defectors who will be led by Hon. Azeem and Hon. Taoheed Raji (a.k.a zobo) who is from Ede South, alongside with numerous PDP and ADP members, will be welcomed by the leaders of APC in the area with the help of the state party chairman, prince Gboyega Famoodun.