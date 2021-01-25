By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As All Progressives Congress (APC) commencs membership registration nationwide today, a chieftain of the party in Osun state, Alhaji Sule Alao has urged the party faithful in the state to troop out en masse for the exercise.

Sule Alao in a press release made available with the newsmen in Osogbo on Monday, implored the lovers of the ruling party in the state to take the issue of the membership registration as a matter of importance because it’s the determinant of electoral victory in any said elections.

The party leader, however, urged those who want to partake in the exercise to observe all the Covid 19 protocols as enshrined in the government’s precautionary measures so as not to further spread the virus.

He emphasized that the importance of the registration was enormous, hence the need for full participation of members of the party in the state in the exercise.

Alao enjoined the citizens of the state to continued rallying round the APC administration in its bid to take the state to an enviable height.