By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As the political icon, Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu marks his 69th birthday anniversary today, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, Alhaji Sule Alao has described him as political role model whose worthy of being emulated

Alao in a congratulatory message issued on Monday, also saluted Tinubu on series of landmarks he has achieved and continues to achieve

He described Asiwaju as an outstanding model to the emerging leaders of Nigeria and a lesson in patriotism, tenacity, service and resilience.

Alao said, Asiwaju’s dexterity of purpose and tenacity has brought democracy to limelight in the nation.

He noted that Tinubu has been a mentor to all and a phenomenal leader of all leaders, adding that he is an epitome of omoluabi ethoes, who appears as a beacon of hope to the teeming youth population in the country.

“Today offers me another grand opportunity, as usual, to, on behalf of the Government and people of Osun, felicitate you on your birthday and to thank Almighty Allah for donating you as an answer to the myriad of challenges besetting the nation and its innocent citizens,” Alao said.

“On behalf of myself and my family I congratulate you on your birthday, Sir, and wishing you all the best in your endeavour.”