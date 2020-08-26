By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As Osun State marks 29th creation anniversary tomorrow, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Sule Alao has said, the state has witnessed tremendous development since creation 29 years ago.

Alao asserted that the rate at which the state is progressing in all facet of human development is highly commendable, adding that those that fought for the creation of the state deserved to be commended.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed by him, copies of which made available to the newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to him, since the creation of the state in August 27, 1991, the state has had different leaders piloting its affairs, and who have also impacted positively on the economy and socio-political development of the state.

He stressed further that the state in the last 9 years of progressive governance has witnessed rapid developments in all areas of human and social indices.

The release also eulogised the giant strides of the present administration of governor Adegboyega Oyetola in terms of infrastructure and human capital development.

He congratulated Oyetola, the founding fathers and all the Indigenes of the state on celebrating 29th years of creation of the state.

He enjoined the people of the state to always rally support for the present administration in the state to enable fastrack more developments to the state.