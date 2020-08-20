Adebayo Obajemu

The flagship of Nigeria’s engineering construction industry, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, in consistent fulfillment of its pledge to progressively sustain its assistance to the government and communities in the efforts to contain the spread of covid-19 and save lives, has practicably continued to extend its donation of necessary hospital supplies and palliatives to communities and hospitals in the country.

The company which recently took its hopital supplies donations to the Umaru Musa Yar’dua Memorial Hospital at Wuse in Niger State and also to the Primary Health Care Centre at Jere, Kargako Local Government Area in Kaduna State, during the week again extended its corporate social responsibility initiative to more communities and Primary Health Care Centres along the Abuja-Kano Road corridor.

The Julius Berger hospital palliatives donation team from the Abuja-Kano Road project, donated more hospital beds, this time to Jaji Primary Health Care Centre, Labar Health Clinic, Zango Aya Primary Health Care Centre, Namadi Sambo Primary Health Care Centre, Sanusi Dantata General Hospital, Bebeji Kano State; and the Kadawa Basic Health Centre in Garun Mallam Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Julius Berger hospital palliatives donation team also made a donation of personal protective equipment to a frontline agency of the government in the determined fight to contain the covid-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Immigration Service.

According to the Group Head of Media Relation of Julius Berger Plc, Prince Moses Duku, ‘the executive management of Julius Berger believes that, like the hardworking frontline medical personal at the nation’s hospitals, the officers and men of the Nigerian Immigration Service who man the entry and exit points into and out of the country, are also frontline warriors who need every assistance and protection all well-meaning citizens, whether individual or corporate, can offer them in their heroic and patriotic work to contain the covid-19 threat’.

The Julius Berger team was received at Jaji by the Head of the primary health care facility, Iliyasu Magaji; and at Labar by the Head of the Clinic, Zubairu Hamza as well as by the Village Head of Labar Rufai Dikko. The Village Head of Zango Aya, Shehu Idris and the Head of the Primary Health Care Centre, Danjuma Bako were also on hand to receive the Julius Berger CSR Team. At the Namadi Sambo Health Care Centre, the head of the centre, Hudu Wada received the Julius Berger team. Upon arriving at the Sanusi Dantata General Hospital in Bebeji Kano, the Executive Chairman of Bebeji Local Government Area was personnally on ground to receive the Julius Berger Team.

At all stops, it was commendation and encomium for the engineering construction giants. The local government chairmen, hospital management boards, and community leaders all happily thanked and prayed that God would bless the business fortunes Julius Berger much more for the company’s proactive, sensitive and practically relevant corporate social responsibility gesture. While the Chairman of Bebeji Local Government area called the Julius Berger CSR initiative a ‘cordial’ gesture, the Kano State Hospitals Management Board refer to it as a ‘wonderful effort’. The Zazzau Emirate Council in a letter of appreciation to the company also described the Julius Berger CSR contribution as a ‘kind gesture’ aimed at ‘promoting health care service in the Zaria Local Government area’. On its part, the Zango Aya Ward Community Development Committee in its letter of Appreciation commended Julius Berger for its ‘efforts and foresight’ promising to proprely utilize and maintain the donated hospital items.

It would be recalled that Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, since the outbreak of the deadly corona virus in the country, has consisten