Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index grew further by 0.14% to settle at 25,171.32 points from the previous close of 25,136.49 points on Tuesday.

Investors gained N18 billion as market capitalization inches up by 0.14% to close at N13.131 trillion from the previous close of N13.113 trillion.

An aggregate of 180 million units of shares were traded in 3,108 deals, valued at N1.54 billion.

Market Breadth

The Market Breadth closed firm as 13 equities gained against 13 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Studio Press led other percentage gainers with 10% growth, closing at N1.98 from the previous close of N1.80.

International Breweries and Jaiz Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 7.14 and 5.36% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CAP Plc led other price decliners as it shed 10% of its share price to close at N15.30 from the previous close of N17.00.

Royal Exchange and PZ among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.68% and 9.41% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Zenith Bank traded about 35.94 million units of its shares in 332 deals, valued at N605.18 million.

Access Bank traded about 29.08 million units of its shares in 198 deals, valued at N187.39 million.

Transcorp traded about 16.49 million units of its shares in 47 deals, valued at N10.14 million