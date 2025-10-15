Julius Berger clinches Top 50 Brands Award for 10th consecutive year

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the nation’s leading construction and engineering company, has once again emerged as Nigeria’s Most Valuable Building and Construction Services Brand for the 10th consecutive year at the prestigious Top 50 Brands Nigeria Award 2025, held at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

With a Brand Strength Measurement (BSM) score of 55.4, Julius Berger maintained its dominance in the construction sector, earning recognition for its engineering excellence, innovation, and unwavering contribution to Nigeria’s infrastructure development.

The Chief Executive Officer of Top 50 Brands Nigeria, Taiwo Oluboyede, described Julius Berger’s consistent victory as a reflection of its unrivalled expertise and reliability as a nation-building partner.

“Julius Berger’s emergence as the winner in the construction sector category underscores the company’s landmark projects, commitment to innovation and sustainability, and its role as a trusted driver of Nigeria’s infrastructural transformation,” Oluboyede said.

He added that the company’s sustained excellence and impact in nation-building were reasons its representative was invited to join the panel discussion during the forum.

Receiving the award on behalf of Julius Berger, the company’s Director of Administration, Alhaji Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita, thanked the organisers for the honour, describing the recognition as a validation of the company’s “unyielding commitment to quality service, customer satisfaction, and innovation.”

“This is the 10th time Julius Berger has received this prestigious award. It reflects our dedication to excellence and the trust Nigerians continue to place in our brand,” Kaita said.

During a panel session themed “From Challenge to Opportunity: Projecting the True Naija Spirit,” Kaita highlighted Julius Berger’s strategic investment in youth empowerment and skill development through initiatives like the Julius Berger Academy, which equips young Nigerians for future challenges.

“About 70 percent of Nigeria’s population is under 30 years old. If we can tap into the energy, creativity, and talent of these young people through proper training and mentorship, the results will be transformative. That’s why training is essential,” he said.

Advertisement

He also emphasised the company’s commitment to backward integration, noting that Julius Berger’s investments in local manufacturing, such as AFP, its Abuja-based luxury furniture factory, and ABUMET, its aluminium and glass solutions company—are part of its strategy to drive industrial growth and job creation.

“At Julius Berger, we believe in investing in Nigeria. By producing locally and creating jobs, we contribute directly to national development,” Kaita added.

In a tribute to the company’s enduring legacy, IAMBRANDNIGERIA described Julius Berger as “the brand that literally built Nigeria’s skylines, a strong, silent force whose work speaks in skyscrapers and smooth highways.”

The award was presented to Julius Berger’s representative by Barr. Joseph Okonmah, Principal Partner of Jasek Communications Limited, alongside Oluboyede. Other notable attendees included Mrs. Bunmi Oke, CEO of Ladybird Advertising, and Mrs. KC Shanmuga Priya, a research advisor to the organisers.

With this latest honour, Julius Berger cements its reputation as a standard-bearer in engineering excellence and a pillar of Nigeria’s infrastructural progress.