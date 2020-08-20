Adebayo Obajemu

Ikeja Electric has launched a WhatsApp messaging solution which tackles real-time customers complaints resolution and 24-hour customer support service delivery.

Felix Ofulue, Head of Corporate Communications for Ikeja Electric, stated that the WhatsApp Chatbot functions like regular WhatsApp platform.

The platform allows seamless two-way communication between customer and the DisCo through the chat interface.

Commenting on it’s functionality, Ofulue said that through the dedicated WhatsApp Chatbot number 09088951626, customers can get their account details, check and pay bills, confirm payments, report faults, make complaints and request for prepaid meter.

He further stressed that customers can check supply availability, report case of energy theft or vandalism, request for new connection and get answers to Frequently Asked Questions, FAQs, among other services.

It enables customers to speak with Customer Care Representative via the IE WhatsApp Chatbot if required.

According to him, IE’s decision to deploy the service is part of its major push to deliver an optimum quality customer experience through technology.

He stated that their commitment continues to elicit a passion for service excellence and new thinking on how to empower lives and businesses across the IE network.

“IE as a business is following through with our digital transformation initiative to deliver optimal quality customer service using technology. WhatsApp on the other hand is a platform that has millions of users and huge adoption for customer resolution. Our goal is to ensure that our customers are able to reach us on WhatsApp as an easy medium of communication and to ensure we meet our target of delivering excellent service”.