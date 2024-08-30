‘It has no place in our society,’ Obi condemns hateful comments by Canada-based Nigerian

Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has condemned the “hate speech” from a Nigerian based in Canada identified as Amaka Patience Sunnberger

In a viral TikTok clip, Sunnberger could be seemingly heard threatening to poison Nigerians from certain ethnic groups, while also encouraging her audience to poison the food of persons from Benin and Yoruba tribes.

The clip sparked outrage amid calls for her to face the consequences. On Wednesday, the house of representatives committee on diaspora matters asked the Canadian government to prosecute Sunnberger for “hate speech”.

News continues after this Advertisement

Meanwhile, another clip currently circulating on social media shows a man who identified himself as Kingsley, encouraging Benin people of Edo State to poison Nigerian children of Igbo extraction.

Kingsley, with the handle, papakins18, who spoke mostly in Edo Language, accused the Igbo of invading Benin during the civil war, in apparent hate propaganda, while urging fellow Benin people to start targeting Igbo children to teach them a lesson.

In a post on his X page, Obi, a former governor of Anambra, said Nigerians must “unite and focus on addressing our shared challenges, rather than allowing tribalism and hate to tear us apart”.

The former governor said tribal or religious bigotry cannot spur the country towards the path of positive development.

“I utterly condemn the reported hateful statement and actions attributed to a Nigerian woman living in Canada against other Nigerians of diverse origins. Such divisive comments or behaviour have no place in our society,” he said.

“As Nigerians, we should unite and focus on addressing our shared challenges, rather than allowing tribalism and hate to tear us apart. I have consistently stood against the polarisation of our country along tribal, religious or political lines.

“We, as Nigerians, must live together in peace and love, and ensure that we enthrone leaders based on integrity, competence, consistency, capacity, character and compassion, so as to overcome our present challenges and move the country forward in the right direction.

“Let us focus on what truly matters: building a prosperous, united, and equitable Nigeria for all. We must reject tribalism and religious division, and embrace our shared humanity, working together towards a new Nigeria that is POssible!”

News continues after this Advertisement