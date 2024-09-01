Economic hardship: Afenifere slams Tinubu for buyin jet, Cadillac Limo, others

The Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has slammed the government of Bola Tinubu for spending humongous amounts of money on ostentation while Nigerians face economic hardship.

The group, which spoke against the decision after its regular quarterly meeting held at Isanya-Ogbo, Ogun State, said Nigeria is on the verge of total collapse due to the policies undertaken by the Tinubu-led administration since coming into power last year.

In a communique jointly issued on Saturday by Afenifere Deputy Leader, Oladipo Olaitan, and Deputy Secretary General, Alade Rotimi-John, the group said the state of the nation has left the people “perplexed,” adding that if the “ugly trend is not arrested, the country may collapse.”

Afenifere also noted that the majority of Nigerians are “troubled by the pervasive hardship, crippling hunger, unremitting insecurity in the land, runaway inflation, and massive unemployment, all of which have left the people worse off than they were at the beginning.”

The group also frowned at what it called the “reckless, obstinate, and indifferent attitude of the government to the long-term effects of the lack of forethought or purpose regarding the handling of the public revenue.”

Afenifere rued some of the Tinubu administration’s profligate predilection or inclination to waste resources, stating that $100m or N 240 billion as the purchase price for an Airbus A330 as a jet for the President and a further $50m to retrofit it is uncalled for.

Afenifere further noted that N950m each as purchase price of a new set of armoured Cadillac Escalade Limousine SUVs as befitting vehicles for the President, N21billion for renovating a new mansion for the Vice President, N90billion as subsidy for religious pilgrimage and N10 billion to renovate the Presidential Lodge as Ribadu Road, Lagos among others give an insight of a wasteful nature of the administration.

“Afenifere is scandalised or shamed by the odium and poor international or global image which have attended these profligate or prodigal expenditures,” the group said.

“We are puzzled that a government can be so masterful at diversionary tactics just to lull the people to sleep and confuse them as they wake amid grave national circumstances and of a strident or sustained debate of its desultory or unmethodical handling of governance,” the statement added.

