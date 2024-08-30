In disturbing audio, man calls for poisoning of children in Nigeria

A man who identified himself as Kingsley, in a disturbing Tik Tok audio, encouraged Benin people of Edo State to poison Nigerian children of Igbo extraction.

Kingsley, with the handle, papakins18, who spoke mostly in Edo Language, accused the Igbo of invading Benin during the civil war, in apparent hate propaganda, while urging fellow Benin people to start targeting Igbo children to teach them a lesson.

In the audio video circulating online, Kingsley is heard inciting violence against Igbo individuals, calling on others to target Igbo children both at home and abroad wherever they are found. Towards the end of the video, speaking in Bini language, Kingsley threatens to poison Igbo people as a means of teaching them a lesson.

News continues after this Advertisement

His comments came to light after Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, called out a certain Amaka Patience Sunnberger, a Nigerian immigrant in Canada for “hate speech”, after she also urged fellow Igbo to poison Benin and Yoruba individuals.

The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Matters has since asked the Canadian government to prosecute her for “hate speech”.

However, many have wondered why only Amaka’s insidious remarks have gotten attention of government functionaries, while there were other individuals like the said Kingsley, based in Australia, who made similar remarks on the said space.

News continues after this Advertisement