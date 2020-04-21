By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

To cushion the hardship brought on the people by the lockdown ordered by Osun state government, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji land, Oba Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi Odundun IV has facilitated provision of viands of food items as palliatives to the residents of the ancient Iragbiji Community.

This was contained in a press statement issued by his Media Assistant, Jimoh Olorede. The Oba used his good royal offices urging well-meaning sons and daughters of Iragbiji who contributed for the provision of the food items as a relief for his subjects.

According to Aragbiji, the food items were meant for the less priviledged and indigent subjects in Iragbiji, adding that door-to-door distribution agents who would move out at night for distribution of the food were set.

Aragbiji said: “Not less than 3,500 households of the less privileged will benefit from these palliatives.

“It’s a palliative to cushion the effects of the stay-at-home order of the state government as a result of coronal virus, and as such, it’s meant to supplement and augment the existing food provision of our people in Iragbiji.

“No individual can give adequate food to the people, not even the government, and that’s why I called on notable sons and daughters of Iragbiji for contribution toward provision of these palliatives.

“About two million naira was realised. Here we have fifty bags of beans and over one hundred long bags of gari ditto logistics and other expenses.

According to the statement, beans and gari were packaged in thousands at the Oba’s palace where Aragbiji, in accordance to maintenance of social distancing, addressed a few of his invited subjects prior to the commencement of the distribution tonight.

Similarly, the Oba urged citizens of the state of Osun to make good use of the raining season to engage in subsistent farming by planting near-future consumables, especially as global economy continues to dwindle as a result of COVID-19.

Speaking earlier at the palace, the Special Adviser to Governor Oyetola of Osun State, Engineer Olatoke Olaniyan, who represented the subject-donors, both within and in diaspora, thanked the Oba for his initiative, humanitarian thoughtfulness and foresightedness, and thanked the donors for their financial contributions.

Also speaking at the palace, Boripe Local Government Chairman, Hon. Oye Adebayo, expressed his gratitude to the contributors for honouring Kabiesi’s call on the need for the palliatives.

In attendance during the flag-off of the distribution of COVID-19 food palliatives at the palace where Chiefs Eesa and Inurin to Aragbiji, Muraina Oyelami and Raji Isiaka were present, was the Hon. Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs. Bukola Olaboopo.

Media Assistant and Personal Assistant to the Oba, Jimoh Olorede and Olayide Oladiti, among others, were also in attendance.