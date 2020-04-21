By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

In a bid to alleviate the hardship occasioned by the Covid-19 lock down in the state, the Osun state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji on Tuesday donated food items worth millions of naira to residents of Ayedaade and Irewole local governments.

This is in addition to the about 2000 residents who benefited from the same gesture sponsored by the Commissioner during the first two weeks of lockdown ordered by the state government.

The Commissioner stated that the gesture was aimed at providing succor to the people of the two local governments irrespective of their party affiliation in this time of the lockdown which is necessitated by the pandemic.

Mr Oyebamiji while handing over the food items commended residents of the two local governments for complying with the stay at home directive of the state government, describing the fight against the Pandemic as a war which must be jointly fought.

The Osun Finance chief used the occasion to announce to the entire state that the government is doing everything possible to mitigate the economic hardship which the Pandemic has caused on residents.

While commending the people of the state for their level of compliance with the lockdown order, the Ikire born politician stated that the response goes a long way to show that residents and citizens of the state are ready to partner with government to contain the pandemic of Coronavirus.

According to Oyebamiji, “As I commend our people for their compliance with government directive in the fight against Coronavirus, I want to reiterate again that Covid-19 is no respecter of anybody, it is no respecter of colour or race. We all have to be weary.

“The lockdown order of the state government is to help tackle the virus and not to inflict pain on anyone, this is a sacrifice we must all pay so that we can all go back to the kind of lives we were used to, we want this to be over as soon as possible and that is why government is taking all these measures.

“The food items we are distributing today is just a token in the efforts to reduce the suffering of the people as a result of the lockdown. We are not doing this based on party affiliation, it is for everybody no matter the political party you belong to.

“I must not fail to commend the efforts of our amiable Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola since this whole Pandemic started. His efforts has no doubt helped in curtailing the spread of the deadly virus in the state of Osun”. He stated.

The Commissioner however urged residents of the two local governments and the entire state to continue with the personal hygiene they have developed, advising that culture of regular hand washing should be continued.

The Personal Assistant to the Commissioner, Mr Adebisi Oyegbade who supervised the distribution took the materials in about 10 trucks to the nooks and crannies of Ikire, Orílẹ̀ Òwú, Gbangan and Ọdẹ-Omú while rural areas such as Odeyinka, Araro and others were also not left out.

The relief materials donated to residents of the two local governments include: Rice, vegetable oil, beans, gaari and Sachets of Samovita.

The wife of the Commissioner, Dr Mrs Sekinat Oyebamiji had also doled out 2.5kg gas cylinder each to hundred women in Ayedaade and Irewole local governments of the state.

Some residents who benefited from the gesture thanked the state state government of Osun for taking measures to curtail the spread of the virus in Osun. Mrs Modinatu Bose and Mrs Olatunji Risikat of Òkè-Ada compound in Ikire commended the commissioner for the kind gesture.

Mrs Oladokun Fausat of Olorita Oko compound said the food items given by the Commissioner will go a along in alleviating the hardship she and her children are going through. Same goes for Mr Mustapha Muideen and Mrs Olaoye Toyin who described Mr Oyebamiji as God sent.