Investors gain N273bn as NGXASI closes higher

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian equity market on Monday closed higher as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.95% to settle at 53,157.83 points from the previous close of 52,657.88 points.

Investors gained 273 billion as the Market Capitalisation was up by 0.95% to close at N28.681 trillion from the previous close of N28.954 trillion.

An aggregate of 201 million units of shares were traded in 4,332 deals, valued at N5.666 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 28 equities appreciated in their share prices against 15 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

GEREGU and JOHNHOLT led the gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N176.00 and N1.21 from the previous close of N160.00 and N1.10 respectively

NAHCO, International Energy Insurance and May & Baker among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.62%, 9.52% and 8.26% respectively.

Percentage Losers

WAPIC led price decliners’ table as it shed 8.89% of its share price to close at N0.41 from the previous close of N0.45.

TRIPPLEG, Royal Exchange and Honeywell Flour among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.57%, 7.14% and 6.44% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 23 million units of its shares in just 368 deals, valued at about N578 million.

UBA traded about 11 million units of its shares in 148 deals, valued at about N94 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 36.8 million units of its shares in 314 deals, valued at N924 million.