Fidelity Bank posts N47.16bn as profit in 12 months

Fidelity Bank Plc has reported Gross Earnings of N335.9 billion for the period ended 31 December 2022.

This represents a growth of 33.94% from N250.8 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax for the 12 months period was N47.16 billion, up by 32.56% from N35.58 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the financial institution stands at N1.63, up by 32.56% from the EPS of N1.23 achieved the previous year.

At the share price of N5.47, the P/E ratio of Fidelity Bank stands at 3.36x with earnings yield of 29.76%.