Market sheds N19bn as NGXASI closes marginally lower by 0.03%

The equity market on Tuesday closed bearish as the All Share Index dipped by 0.03% to settle at 97,702.56 points from the previous close of 97,733.86 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.03% to close at N59.266 trillion from the previous close of N59.245 trillion, thereby shedding N19 billion.

An aggregate of 1,156 billion units of shares were traded in 9,403 deals, valued at N27 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities appreciated in their share prices against 23 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Golden Breweries and Beta Glass led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N4.07 and N53.90 from the previous close of N3.70 and N49.00 respectively.

WAPCO, Honeywell Flour and Sunu Assurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.95%, 9.89% and 9.88% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Sovereign Trust Assurancel led other price decliners, as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.72 from the previous close of N0.80.

JOHNHOLT, ELLAHLAKES and THOMASWYAT among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.98%, 9.92% and 9.42% respectively.

Volume Drivers

MANSARD traded about 33 million units of its shares in 101 deals, valued at about N242.8 million.

UBA traded about 31 million units of its shares in 642 deals, valued at N1 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 28 million units of its shares in 523 deals, valued at N671 million.

