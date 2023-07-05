Stock market declines by 1.99% as MTN sheds weight

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday closed lower as MTN Nigeria and other 43 stocks shed weights due to profit taking.

The All Share Index dropped by 1.99% to close at 60,715.04 points from the previous close of 61,949.24 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 1.99% to close at N33.060 trillion from the previous close of N33.732 trillion, thereby shedding N672 billion.

An aggregate of 1.1 billion units of shares were traded in 12,194 deals, valued at N12.2 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 33 equities emerged as gainers against 44 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N0.99 from the previous close of 0.90.

ETERNA OIL, CHAMS and ETRANZACT among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.96%, 9.88% and 9.87% respectively.

Percentage Losers

PZ led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N20.70 from the previous close of N23.00.

Wema Bank and BUACEMENT among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.98% and 9.86% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FCMB traded about 180.8 million units of its shares in 648 deals, valued at N981 million.

Sterling Bank traded about 107.5 million units of its shares in 393 deals, valued at N411 million.

TRANSCORP traded about 105.8 million units of its shares in 620 deals, valued at N381 million.