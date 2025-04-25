Connect with us

Inter-agency Relations: Abia Police Command, DSS Partner to Fight Insecurity
Inter-agency Relations: Abia Police Command, DSS Partner to Fight Insecurity

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Inter-agency Relations: Abia Police Command, DSS Partner to Fight Insecurity

 

As part of efforts to enhance the security of the State, the Department of State Services (DSS), Abia State Command and fellow sister agency, the Abia State Police Command, have resolved to join forces together for the purpose of fostering inter-agency relations.

The collaboration which was tied on Friday, during a courtesy visit by the DSS State Director of Security, Ibrahim Abdullahi, to his counterpart and Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, is expected to enhance internal security in the State.

A release by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Abia State Command, DSP Maureen Chinaka, revealed that during the visit, Abdullahi admitted that the Police is taking the lead in terms of internal security and expressed his commitment to fostering collaboration between his agency and the Police.

Abdullahi who recently assumed office as the DSS State Director of Security, revealed that the purpose of the visit was to deepen inter-agency relations and enhance synergy between the Police and the Department of State Services with a view to ensuring that peace reigns supreme in the State.

He said, “The purpose of the visit is to deepen interagency relations and enhance synergy between the Police and the Department of State Services”.

The release stated that during the visit, the Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, acknowledged the importance of inter-agency collaboration particularly in intelligence gathering and crime prevention.

The CP further assured the delegation of the Command’s willingness to support and partner the Department of State Services, for the security of Abia State.

