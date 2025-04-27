Missing 80-year-old woman discovered dead in Ogun farm

Fear enveloped the Ọja Odan area of Ogun State as the remains of an 80-year-old woman, Ayodele Ogundipe, who went missing on April 24, was discovered in a dismembered state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident on Friday.

“The Ogun State Police Command is investigating a tragic incident involving the discovery of the remains of an eighty-year-old woman, Ayodele Ogundipe, who was reported missing on April 24, 2025,” Odutola said.

According to police, Ogundipe’s family reported her disappearance to the Oja Odan Divisional Police after she failed to return from her farm.

“Family members alerted the Oja Odan Divisional Police after the octogenarian failed to return home from her farm,” Odutola explained.

A search team comprising family and community members was hurriedly put in place, and on April 25, 2025, the team made a horrifying discovery at her farm along the Oja-Odan/Ohunbe Road.

“On April 25, 2025, a search and rescue operation was initiated by family members at her farm along Oja-Odan/Ohunbe Road, which led to the shocking discovery of her remains, found in a dismembered state,” she added.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, ordered covert operations to track down those responsible for what appears to be a ritual killing.

“In response to this gruesome finding, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has launched covert operations to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Odutola said.

The Commissioner extended his condolences to the bereaved family and assured the public that justice would be pursued diligently.

“He reiterated that the safety of our community is the command’s utmost priority and extended condolences to the Ogundipe family.

“He further pledged to keep the public informed as the investigation progresses,” she added.