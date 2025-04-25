Insecurity: Don’t Blame Ruling Govt, It Requires Collective Effort — Hon. Makinde

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Rotimi Makinde, has called on Nigerians to stop placing the blame for the country’s insecurity solely on the shoulders of the current administration, stating that the crisis has confronted successive governments and requires a collective approach to tackle effectively.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Friday, Makinde emphasised that the persistent state of insecurity — particularly the rise in kidnappings — is a national emergency that demands urgent and comprehensive strategies to address both its root causes and broader implications.

He noted that rather than treating insecurity as a failure of leadership alone, Nigerians must recognise the complexity and widespread nature of the challenge.

“The idea of describing the ongoing insecurity as a sin against the ruling government is misguided,” Makinde said. “To effectively address this menace, it’s imperative to declare a state of emergency and implement a holistic plan that goes beyond partisan lines.”

Highlighting the adverse impact of insecurity on the nation’s economy and societal wellbeing, Makinde questioned how Nigerians, who once lived harmoniously, have grown increasingly divided.

“Let’s ask ourselves: how did we live peacefully as brothers and sisters in the past? What happened to that love? I believe we’re under a form of external aggression,” he said.

He expressed concern that the most affected region — the North — has yet to fully acknowledge the insecurity as a “satanic” and calculated attack possibly orchestrated from outside the country, with the aim of destabilising Nigeria.

“I really wonder why our northern brothers are reluctant to admit this threat as a tactical and strange form of recolonisation. And I’m surprised that our security agencies are not addressing it from that angle,” Makinde added.

He warned that unless Nigerians collectively view the insecurity crisis as a war not limited to a specific region or tribe, but as a broader agenda to destabilise and dominate, the problem would continue to be handled with levity.

“It is as bad as that,” he concluded.