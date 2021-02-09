BY EMEKA EJERE

A report by The Nation indicates that the federal government is set to invoke the labour law over alleged abuse, sexual harassment, industrial slavery, and maltreatment of Nigerians by two Chinese ceramics companies in Kogi State.

According to the report, there have been waves of outcry over the alleged attacks and abuse of Nigerians by the BN Ceramic Company and West Africa Ceramics Company in the state.

Based on this, a non-governmental organisation, PAN African United Youth Development Network has dragged the two companies before Nigeria’s Public Complaint Commission, demanding justice for the victims.

The Public Complaint Commission gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja when the Pan Africa United Youth Developments Network visited the Chief Commissioner of the commission to submit their complaint.

The Chairman of the Commission, Chief Chile Igbawua assured the group that the commission will unravel the alleged industrial slavery and will waste no time to invoke Nigeria’s labour law on anyone or company found guilty.

“The news was very incensing and is inhuman. We have labour law in Nigeria and we have an industrial standard. People working in the industry, depending on the kind of industry are entitled to personal protective equipment where they work. They are also entitled to a minimum condition of service.

“That is why I commended your organisation again because the members of staff are already threatened and unable to speak up and what needs to be done is for somebody to speak on their behalf which is what you have done. As a result of the step you have taken, this matter has gone to the government.

“I am happy you said you have submitted a copy of your petition to our state office in Kogi, and because of the magnitude of this problem, I will not allow the only commissioner from state to handle it. I will also step in.

“We shall write them and visit them to see things for ourselves. But I assure you that whatever wrong that has been done in that place or people we shall take appropriate step.”