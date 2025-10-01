Independence: Adeleke Grants Amnesty to 36 Convicts in Osun

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has granted amnesty to 36 convicts serving various sentences at the Nigerian Correctional Service facilities in Ilesa and Ile-Ife.

The gesture, carried out under the powers conferred on the governor by Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), followed the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the proclamation, dated September 24, 2025, and signed by the governor:

“NOW KNOW YE THAT I, Senator (Dr.) Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, Governor of Osun State of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Paragraph (a), Subsection (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and acting in accordance with the Advisory Council of State designated under Subsection (2) of the said Section, am graciously pleased to extend my mercy to the said thirty-six (36) convicts.

By this act, I remit and release unto them all pains, penalties, and punishments whatsoever that may have accrued from their convictions, and I hereby require all to whom it may concern to take due notice thereof.”

The beneficiaries, including both men and women, were largely convicted of minor offences such as stealing and conspiracy, many of whom had already served significant portions of their sentences.

A total of 29 convicts from the Ilesa Correctional Centre and seven from the Ile-Ife facility were granted the Independence Day amnesty.

Governor Adeleke said the decision reflected the spirit of compassion, justice, and renewal that Independence Day represents.

Advertisement

“As a government of the people, we remain committed to upholding justice while extending mercy to deserving citizens. This amnesty is not only a gesture of freedom but also a call for true rehabilitation, reintegration, and a fresh start for these individuals,” he stated.