FCT police hunt robbers over death of Arise TV’s Somtochukwu Maduagwu as outrage grows

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has launched a manhunt for the armed robbers whose attack led to the death of Arise News correspondent, Somtochukwu ‘Sommie’ Maduagwu, even as tributes continue to pour in from across Nigeria, including President Bola Tinubu, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and Niger State Governor Umaru Bago.

Maduagwu, 29, lost her life on Monday night after jumping from the third floor of her Katampe residence in Abuja during a robbery. Police Commissioner Ajao Adewale confirmed that officers arrived to find her unconscious and rushed her to Maitama General Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive her through CPR but were unsuccessful.

“Armed robbers gained access into Unique Apartments, where Sommie lived. Two private security guards were on duty. One of them, who bravely challenged the robbers, was shot and injured,” Adewale told Arise News on Wednesday. “In the ensuing panic, Sommie jumped from the top floor of the building. The consequences were tragic.”

Adewale said an investigation team, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation), had been assigned to pursue the assailants. “We will leave no stone unturned until those behind this crime are brought to justice,” he vowed.

But Maduagwu’s colleagues at Arise News suggested her death could have been prevented, alleging that she was turned away by hospital staff. Anchors Ojy Okpe and Reuben Abati, speaking during Tuesday’s edition of The Morning Show, expressed outrage. “She did not die on the spot. She was taken to the hospital but rejected. Sommie’s life could have been saved,” Okpe said.

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and other media stakeholders have condemned the incident, pointing to both worsening insecurity and alleged negligence by medical personnel.

President Tinubu, in a condolence message issued by his media adviser Bayo Onanuga, described Maduagwu as “a promising professional whose life was cut short in a cruel and condemnable manner.” He directed security agencies to carry out a “quick and thorough investigation” and reiterated his administration’s resolve to safeguard lives and property.

Similarly, Niger State Governor Umaru Bago decried the killing as “an act of man’s wickedness to man,” lamenting the waste of a young professional’s life. He urged security agencies to track down the perpetrators.

Former Anambra governor and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi also mourned the journalist, calling her death both a personal tragedy and a national loss. He described Maduagwu as “a brilliant young anchor and trained lawyer” whose voice had inspired many within her short but impactful career.

“At only 29, Somtochukwu had already distinguished herself as a gifted broadcaster. Her death is a huge blow not only to her family and colleagues but also to our nation, which continues to lose its brightest to insecurity and violence,” Obi said.

Obi further stressed that the tragedy underscored Nigeria’s urgent need to prioritise citizen safety. “No Nigerian should go to bed fearful of what the night may bring, or lose their life in such senseless ways,” he added.

Public anger over her death has been amplified on social media, where Nigerians are demanding tougher security measures and improved emergency healthcare systems to prevent similar tragedies.