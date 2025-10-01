Obi Condemns Lagos Trade Fair Demolition, Calls for Justice, Compassion

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has described the recent demolition of plazas at the ASPAMDA Market in the Lagos Trade Fair Complex as a test of impunity, justice, and compassion, urging authorities to prioritise fairness and protection of citizens’ investments.

Obi, who visited the site on Tuesday alongside Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Victor Umeh, Col. Austin Akobundu, Tony Nwoye, members of the House of Representatives, Segun Sowonmi, George Adegeye, Labour Party Lagos governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Tanko Yunusa, decried the demolitions carried out despite traders allegedly having obtained requisite approvals.

“I must commend the traders for their remarkable restraint and calm in the face of such painful loss,” Obi said, while appreciating lawmakers who pledged to investigate the incident and ensure such occurrences are prevented in the future.

The former Anambra State governor stressed that many affected traders had invested heavily, often through loans, in the hope of securing their livelihoods and contributing to the wider economy. He warned that destroying such legitimate investments without due process was unjust and economically destructive.

“Beyond this immediate case, I urge government at all levels to act with compassion, fairness, and a deep sense of justice, especially at this difficult time,” Obi said. “A society that seeks to make progress must protect enterprise, encourage productivity, and defend the dignity of its citizens. Incidents like this should have no place in a nation that aspires to fairness, stability, and shared prosperity.”

Obi reaffirmed his commitment to building “a new Nigeria” where justice, enterprise, and citizen dignity are prioritised.