1. Grazing Reserve: TIME BOMB …it’s do or die —Gov. Ortom
2. Mobile money regulation: Fintechs seek escape route
3. First Bank sponsored ‘First Class Material’ continues to empower Nigerian youth
4. FG, states panic over court ruling on FIRS, move to frustrate enforcement
5. Police warn IPOB against forcing SE residents to sit at home
6. Former First Lady, Aguiyi-Ironsi dies aged 97
7. Danger, agony and death: Health sector collapses
8. Nigeria is dwindling under President Buhari —Adewopo
9. Poor yields at Heritage Bank stoke concerns
10. Jos massacre: ethnic war looms …as moves to avert attacks grow
11. Boko Haram: Buhari in dilemma over reintegration
12. Nnamdi Kanu: Leading from prison
13. War of the Pastors: T.B Joshua’s death, ‘source of power’ stir controversy
14. Reprieve unlikely for battered naira
15. Lady Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi a lady in word and deed – Uwazurike
