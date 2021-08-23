The police command in Ebonyi has warned separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against forcing South-East residents to sit at home.

The police stated that along with other security agencies, they would embark on “state-wide intensive” patrols as part of efforts to protect lives and properties over the sit-at-home order by IPOB, NAN reported.

IPOB had fixed every Monday for residents in the South-East to sit at home.

The police, however, warned against any groups or organisers of the sit-at-home order, saying, “We warn any group or persons planning to disrupt the lawful activities of law-abiding citizens to desist from it.”

In a statement issued on Sunday by the command’s spokeswoman Loveth Odah, police commissioner Aliyu Garba directed area commanders, divisional police officers, heads of tactical/operational units to monitor the group’s activities.

Mr Garba reiterated the command’s zero-tolerance for lawlessness, warning that security agencies in the state will deal with any groups or persons that infringe on the rights of law-abiding residents in the name of a sit-at-home order.

He urged the residents to go about their lawful activities without fear of intimidation or harassment.

“The general public, especially parents and guardians, should monitor and discourage their children/wards from engaging in any unlawful activity or criminal acts as the long arm of the law definitely will catch up with any criminal,” he warned