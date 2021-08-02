1. What we have today is not the Nigeria of our dreams — Ladoja

2. Bleak economic outlook as Insecurity, Covid-19 Delta variant surge

3. Dangote Cement shines in 72.70% H1 Profit ‘’show stopper’’

4. Nigerian importers count losses as Benin continues imposition of N6.5m duty on transit trucks

5. Booksellers demand industry recognition as social service, seek forex concessions, other privileges

6. Crumbling Economy endangers 774,000 FG special job scheme

7. CBN’s new policies rattle FX market

8. Despite headwinds, Air Peace soars to greater height

9. APC in crisis!

10. Electoral Act: NASS under pressure

…as INEC tackles NCC on electronic transmission of results

11. WFP partners corporate bodies to provide N120m funding to Nigerian agribusiness start-ups

12. EFCC called me, told me to keep low profile after Hushpuppi’s arrest — Mompha

13. AXA Mansard appoints Ngozi Ola-Israel as CFO

14. Airtel to deepen mobile money business with $200m investment from QIA

15. Supreme Court has nullified APC congresses under Buni – PDP says

16. Suspected herders kill seven, raze 250 houses in Plateau – Community association

17. NAFDAC pushes to end rejection of made-in-Nigeria food exports to US, Europe

18 Nigerian Breweries reports 38% increase in profit to N7.7billion in Q2 2021.

19. Nigerians spend N1.77 trillion on national calls, SMS

20. TOKYO 2O2O: Oborodudu, Nwokocha make semis to keep Team Nigeria medal hopes alive

21. Zenith Bank MD, Onyeagwu seeks impact investment for Africa’s development at global summit

22. Ibrahim fumes as AMCON takes over RE-INSURANCE Corp