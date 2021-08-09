Here are stories for you in today’s edition of Business Hallmark.

1. Palpable fear in S/E over planned IPOB protests

2. ETI, Unity Bank, Others showcase bullish scorecard amidst turbulent economy

3. After 70, I am ready to meet the Lord —Unegbu

4. The making of a colossus: How Benedict Peters transformed AITEO into an industrial giant

5. Covid-19: Fear of another shutdown looms …as daily infection surge

6. Doctors strike worsens Nigeria’s healthcare misery …patients abandoned to their fate

7. Banks move to maximise new CBN forex policy

8. Anambra 2021: Determined Ozigbo pushes to upstage troubled APGA

9. Anxiety in police, govt over Abba Kyari …as U.S. tightens noose on Yahoo boys

10. Saraki’s reconciliation yet to find solution to Oyo PDP crisis …as Makinde still faces many hurdles

11. Naira maintains free fall across segments

12. APC convention fallout How much can Osinbajo do?

13. Bandits kidnap Niger commissioner, Sanni Idris from his home