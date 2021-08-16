1. LCC ownership crisis deepens …as Lagos moves to takes over



2. Bloodbath on the Plateau …death toll in Jos attack rises to 27



3. Fear as Covid-19 spreads fast –death toll rises



4. Okorocha: The unending travails of a dethroned emperor



5. Timipre Sylva: old challenges, new headache



6. Danger looms as health sector crisis worsens



7. Watching Nigeria’s ballooning security spending



8. Nigeria’s rising debt worries World Bank



9. New forex policies excite banks



10. Secondus: North, South fight for presidency



11. PDP warns APC against inflicting hardship on Nigerians with planned reintroduction of tollgaates



12. Repentant Boko Haram: It’s difficult to accept one’s parents’ killers – Zulum



13. FIRS appeals judgement awarding VAT collection to Rivers State



14. Economic activities crippled in Nigeria’s Southeast as residents shun streets for fear of IPOB



15. Nigeria only witnessed this spate of bloodletting during the civil war – Catholic Bishops

16. Buhari signs PIB into law