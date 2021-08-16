1. LCC ownership crisis deepens …as Lagos moves to takes over
2. Bloodbath on the Plateau …death toll in Jos attack rises to 27
3. Fear as Covid-19 spreads fast –death toll rises
4. Okorocha: The unending travails of a dethroned emperor
5. Timipre Sylva: old challenges, new headache
6. Danger looms as health sector crisis worsens
7. Watching Nigeria’s ballooning security spending
8. Nigeria’s rising debt worries World Bank
9. New forex policies excite banks
10. Secondus: North, South fight for presidency
11. PDP warns APC against inflicting hardship on Nigerians with planned reintroduction of tollgaates
12. Repentant Boko Haram: It’s difficult to accept one’s parents’ killers – Zulum
13. FIRS appeals judgement awarding VAT collection to Rivers State
14. Economic activities crippled in Nigeria’s Southeast as residents shun streets for fear of IPOB
15. Nigeria only witnessed this spate of bloodletting during the civil war – Catholic Bishops
16. Buhari signs PIB into law