Chief Goddy Uwazurike, President of Credibility Group and Former President of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, has described the late wife Nigeria’s former head of state, Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi, Lady Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi as a lady in word and deed.

Mrs. Ironsi passed away on Monday at the age of 97.

Reacting to her death, Uwazurike, a chieftain of apex Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, noted that she was a wonderful mother who sheltered him with her children during the Biafra War.

“She sheltered with her children in my village, Umunakanu Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo state during the Biafra War,” Uwazurike said.

“She carried herself with dignity and earned the respect of people. After the war, she lived in Umuahia town with her children. That she is a survivor is seen in the way she took care of her children who turned out to be highly respected members of the country. An example is Amb Thomas becoming a Minister of Defense.. Lady Victoria did not fall apart on the death of her husband.

“Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord.

Let perpetual light shine on her.”