From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

As part of moves to further attract Foreign Direct Investment and boost economic activities in Abia State, the state government says it plans to enter into business partnerships and ventures with French investors.

Already, the state was reported to be making appreciable impacts in DFI in recent times. Critical areas of need are in the fields of Education and Agriculture.

Speaking when he received the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jarome Pasquier at his country home, Umuobiakwa in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state, the governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu sought the collaboration of the Government of France in attracting French companies to invest in the State, especially the Enyimba Economic City, located in Aba, its the commercial nerve centre.

Ikpeazu assured that his government will provide the necessary support for such French companies to invest in the state, stressing that he needs great collaboration from the French Government in the areas of Agriculture and Technical Education.

The governor pointed out that seeks more more collaboration in the area of education because technical education forms the basement complex upon which others stand for overall developments.

The governor disclosed that his government plans to build a Youth Eco-System where Abia Children could acquire skills as to have citizens who can fit into the technological demands of the 21st century, and thus appealed to the ambassador to partner the state in that regard.

According to him, “education is the key to success in every other venture, the focus of the state is on technical education.

Earlier, Ambassador Pasquier assured that the French Government is open to any form of understanding and working- relationship with Abia State in the areas of education and agriculture

He described Abia as one of the best places in Nigeria for investment and promised to make French presence felt in the state.