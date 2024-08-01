Gov Otti promises to build a befitting govt in Abia

Abia State tate governor, Dr. Alex Otti has assured that he would build a befitting Government House for the state in Umuahia before he completes his tenure as governor.

Speaking while commissioning some projects executed by the Arochukwu local government mayor, Chief Joe Ezearu, the governor hinted that he would begin by demolishing the dilapidating and decaying structures used as government house by the outgone administrations.

The governor also hinted at the grand finale of events that marked the coronation of Eze Aro the 9th, Dr. Eberchukwu Orji, that the era of electing people ‘who have no second address as leaders in Abia is gone.

It would be recalled that the old premises used as Government House by past governors in Abia state, is a rented premises belonging to the late former military administrator, Emeka Omerua.

Sources say that in 2013, the then governor, Senator Theodore Orji made an attempt to erect a new Government House at the Ogurube Layout, Umuahia , but the project was abandoned for years, probably , for lack of funds.

After several years of neglect and decay, the immediate past governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu went back to the project towards the end of his tenure.

However, he merely made window dressing of the premises and commissioned the project as completed government without quality assurance, a security booth or gate.

On assumption office at Dr. Otti could not live there because of the nature of the House.

In the words of the governor, “Today, l am not operating from the Government House in Umuahia because there is no Government House. Everywhere is dilapidated and decaying . The option would have been to use the money I used to pay pensioners to begin to retrofit the Government House. But I felt that we could operate from anywhere while doing the most important things first.

“I am proud to report that before the end of this year, we are going to break down those dilapidated buildings and we’ll put up structures that are befitting for our people who are enlightened”.

Dr. Otti commended the Mayor, Mazi Joe Ezearu for his achievements in Arochukwu Local Government within a short period of time, saying that he has justified his decision to appoint accomplished individuals with second address to lead development efforts across the 17 Local Governments of the State.

He declared that what the Mayor has done and the quality of work done are in line with his administration’s vision of going for the best whether in health, road infrastructure and other projects etc.

“If you look at the projects we are doing, the road projects, the school projects, the healthcare delivery and every other projects, they are either done to the best and highest standards or we won’t do them at all. We don’t cut- corners”, the Governor stated.

In his remarks, Ezearu said that upon assumption of office, he met the LG Council Headquarters in ruins and dilapidated.

He thanked Governor Otti for his unwavering support which he admitted made the renovation of the Council headquarters possible.

The projects commissioned by the governor included the reconstructed Council Secretariat, the Local Government gate, internal road networks , etc,

From the Arochukwu LGA Headquarters, Governor Otti proceeded straight to Aro Civic Center where he attended the final phase of activities that marked the coronation ceremony of Dr. Eberechukwu Kanu Oji as the 9th Eze Aro of Arochukwu Kingdom.

Addressing the people there, the Governor commended Aro people for making the right and best choice in choosing Dr. Oji as the 9th Eze Aro.

“I have no doubt that majority of Aro people are very happy with what is happening today. There may be one or two people who are not happy. But many are happy,” he said.

“Let me make one point clear; any society that does not have leadership is a cursed society. leadership comes neither from the East, West, North or South. The Bible says it that power comes from God. And at his own time, he makes things happen.

“So, I will like to use what happened in Aro and recommend it to other societies. Why do I say so? Gone are the days when people chose the worst, rather than the best, as leaders.

“I want to say, without any fear of contradiction, that Aro people made the best choice. From what I have seen; from what I have read; from what I have heard about the 9th Eze Aro, he is the best in his class.

“He is the type of leaders who every society should aim to have. A leader who will invest in the community rather than stealing from the community; a leader who will show the light rather than initiating people into darkness; a leader who has a second address. I wish the Eze Aro well in his reign”.

The three-day event which featured lectures, cultural displays, dances and religious activities, attracted a lot of dignitaries from far and near, government functionaries, personnel from the Oil and Gas sectors, traditional rulers from Abia, Rivers and Imo states, as well as serving and past members of State and National Assemblies and other dignitaries.

BusinessHallmark understands that Arochukwu, a melting pot of many cultures, is a foremost exporter and importer of cultures.

The new Eze Aro 9th, Dr. Eberechukwu is a graduate of Engineering. He served Shell Oil Company for 23 years and retired meritoriously. He then became the MD and CEO of ND Western Limited, a position he occupied until he was beckoned by his people to be the new Eze Aro.

