From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

There are now over 250,000 Micro,Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) currently operating at different levels in Aba, the commercial nerve-centre of Abia state of Nigeria which are said to be providing the engine room for massive economic activities that fuel the socio-economic base of the City and Abia in general . The establishments (MSME’s) range from leather works, garment, metal fabrication, services repairs and maintenances, among others.

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu who disclosed this at the 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM)/Election of the Aba Chamber Of Commerce, Industry, Mines And Agriculture (ACCIMA) and induction into the Chamber Hall Of Fame held at the ACCIMA Secretariat, No. 3 Umuimo Road Abayi, Aba, stressed that the zeal to make Aba great is hinged on the fact that once Aba is fixed and gotten right, the Abia economy would have been re-engineered and repositioned for the common good of the nation and beyond.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the restructuring and repositioning of Aba, the Enyimba City, to its pre-war status and glory as the commercial and industrial hub of Nigeria and the Japan of Africa.

Governor Ikpeazu, represented by the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, lauded ACCIMA, which came into existence 50 years ago, for consistently delivering on its core mandate of developing and furthering the interest of local companies and businesses in Enyimba City and beyond through capacity- building, job creation, innovative technological initiatives and financial growth.

The governor reminded the Chamber-members that globally a Hall Of Fame remains an institution for honouring the achievements of individuals and memorials to famous and industrious individuals usually chosen by a group as an encouragement and to encourage others to contribute their own quota.

He also congratulated the out-going ACCIMA –President, Sir Lawrence Obetta and the incoming President, Chief Jerry Kalu, for producing the National President of NACCIMA and for making Abia State proud through their commitments to Cahmber movement.

In their speeches the out-going and in-coming ACCIMA President, Sir Lawrence Obetta and Chief Jerry Kalu respectively, pledged to contribute their quota towards the development of Aba and Abia State in general though Chamber activities, pointing out that the Hall of Fame was the first of its kind to honour those who have contributed immensely to the development of Abia. They also thanked Governor Ikpeazu- led administration for its support and encouragement.

In his remarks, Chief Chidozie Njoku of the Enyimba Economic City fame, while expressing confidence in the ability of the outgoing and incoming executives to take ACCIMA to greater heights, reassured that the Enyimba Economic City would turn around the socio-economic narrative of Abia State and Nation for good.

In a vote of thanks, a patron of ACCIMA, Chief Nnanna Kalu while thanking God and all who made the ceremony a success, assured that the Aba Chamber of Commerce will always contribute to the development of the State and Nation.

Highlights of the occasion was induction of the Governor and his Deputy, Sir Ude OKo Chukwu into ACCIMA Hall of Fame with an award.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!