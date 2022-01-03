Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has endorsed the presidential aspiration of former president of the senate, Anyim Pius Anyim ahead of the 2023 general election, noting that he is the ideal candidate for Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

The governor stated this on Sunday at his country home in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa Local Government Area of the state, when he received Anyim who visited him.

He described Anyim as “a man whose public service credentials and experience are good enough for the Presidency of Nigeria”.

The Abia governor who joins other stakeholders of the Southeast to endorse Anyim, assured the former secretary to the government of the federation of his support.

He noted that what matters now is “just for the Igbo to be given a chance to produce the next Nigerian President”.

Ikpeazu said, “No other tribe in Nigeria has demonstrated practical belief in the Nigerian nation better than the Igbos as can be seen from the fact that our people live and invest heavily in every part of the country.”

Ikpeazu said that in the Southeast and indeed across the country today, “the credentials of Senator Anyim stand very tall”.

Earlier, Anyim said he came to formally inform Ikpeazu and the party leadership in the state of his plans to contest for the Presidency of the country in the 2023 elections as the South East is the most qualified zone in Nigeria to produce the next President, based on equity and justice.

Anyim said that he decided to make himself available for the contest “after a careful analysis of my antecedents, experience, passion and wide contacts across the country.”

He called for the support of the governor and the party in the State, assuring that he would be a candidate and a President that Nigeria would be proud of.

